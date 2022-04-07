Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives €65.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.57 ($72.05).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

