Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $16.09 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.09 or 0.00036917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $299.83 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.95 or 0.07366685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,592.66 or 1.00043005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051237 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

