Aoife Brennan Sells 8,894 Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) insider Aoife Brennan sold 8,894 shares of Synlogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $21,790.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SYBX opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

