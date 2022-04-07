API3 Price Tops $4.92 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00011341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $181.71 million and $76.91 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About API3

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

