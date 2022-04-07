Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $95.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.94% from the stock’s current price.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE:APO opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.