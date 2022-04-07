Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $833.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $29,591,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 70,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 40,818 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 227,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.