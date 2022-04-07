AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading Up 4.8%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.44. 20,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,176,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPH. Barclays decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $507.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

