Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $171.83 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

