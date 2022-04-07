Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Aptiv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.