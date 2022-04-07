Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.57. Aravive has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

