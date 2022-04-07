Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $34.89

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.89, but opened at $39.49. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 63,242 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

