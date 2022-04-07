Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.50

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 58966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).
The firm has a market capitalization of £145.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 75.64 and a quick ratio of 74.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.76.
Arix Bioscience Company Profile (LON:ARIX)
