Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $177.39

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.39 and last traded at $174.87, with a volume of 871691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average of $161.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

