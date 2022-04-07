Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,549,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,631,000 after buying an additional 90,295 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $70.16. 444,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,902. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

