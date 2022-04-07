Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 444,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,902. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.