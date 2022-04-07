ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Shares Up 0.3%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 63,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 38,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARYE. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

