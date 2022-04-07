Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:ABG opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.