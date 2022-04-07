Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABG opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

