Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAWH. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of AAWH stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ascend Wellness has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

