Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $334.71

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 334.71 ($4.39) and traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.38). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 342.80 ($4.50), with a volume of 781,088 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASCL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.57 ($5.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 382.50.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

