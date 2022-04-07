Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.74 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.