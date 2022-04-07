Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.74 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

About Ascot Resources (Get Rating)

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

