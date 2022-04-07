Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $195.20

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.20 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 199.34 ($2.61). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.59), with a volume of 135,996 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £210.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.31.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £3,283.75 ($4,306.56).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.