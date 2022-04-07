ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $866.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ASML by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 20.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $628.51 on Thursday. ASML has a 12 month low of $558.77 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $650.36 and a 200-day moving average of $736.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $257.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

