ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,280 ($29.90) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.52) target price on ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.89) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.33).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,629 ($21.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,924 ($77.69). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,846.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,291.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.90), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,829,352.45).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

