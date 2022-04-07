ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.51

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 16085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

ASOMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.28) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,040 ($39.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.28) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,628.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

