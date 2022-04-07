Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.25. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $167.86. 5,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,428. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

