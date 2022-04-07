Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 68.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $203.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.99 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

