Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 185.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 158,404 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $26,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 600,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 29.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 81,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,628. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $66.03 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.