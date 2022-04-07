Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $42.10 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,066 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $42,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

