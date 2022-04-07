Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,119 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Flex were worth $31,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.