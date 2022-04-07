Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 813,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE:TSM opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $97.62 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a market cap of $524.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

