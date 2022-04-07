Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 241,678 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,909 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 241,678 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $30,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

