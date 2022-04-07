Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 263,862 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,862 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $24,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,921.25.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

