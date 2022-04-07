Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $53,255,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

