Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AC stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $847.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $217,860. 85.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

