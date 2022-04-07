Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $186.11

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $186.11 and last traded at $186.10, with a volume of 7854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.73.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $95,465,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

