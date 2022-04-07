Astrantus Ltd Acquires New Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSO opened at $292.86 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Watsco Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.