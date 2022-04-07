Astrantus Ltd Acquires Shares of 700 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,758,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,638,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after purchasing an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,091 shares of company stock valued at $65,249,318. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $421.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.26. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

