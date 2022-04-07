Astrantus Ltd Buys New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $154.62 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,054 shares of company stock valued at $34,737,564. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

