Astrantus Ltd Buys New Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $355.31 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.17 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.18%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.27.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

