Astrantus Ltd Buys Shares of 7,685 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.71. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

