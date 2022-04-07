Astrantus Ltd Invests $553,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

