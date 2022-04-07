Astrantus Ltd Invests $603,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $449.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.92.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

