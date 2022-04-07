Astrantus Ltd Makes New $339,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Entegris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.