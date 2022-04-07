Astrantus Ltd Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 545,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,379 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,733,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,615,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

