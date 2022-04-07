AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.72

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $67.64, with a volume of 56893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,921.25.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.