Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.98) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.09). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of ATRA stock remained flat at $$9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,135. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after buying an additional 276,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after buying an additional 519,273 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

