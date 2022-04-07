ATB Capital Analysts Give Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) a C$0.40 Price Target

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.40 price objective by equities researchers at ATB Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of CVE:XLY traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

