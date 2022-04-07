ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.30

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.30 and traded as high as C$44.00. ATCO shares last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.79.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

