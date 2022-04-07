Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 27 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

Shares of SIVB opened at $510.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $474.20 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

