Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,154 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 234,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

